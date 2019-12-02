OH WOW! and Second Harvest Food bank partner up this holiday season

They will accept non-perishable food items during the Youngstown Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting Ceremony

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology will accept non-perishable food items for the holiday season starting Friday, December 6.

It is during the Youngstown Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Admission to OH WOW! is free from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to help friends and neighbors in the community.

Barrels will be located in the lobby for the food items.

OH WOW! will continue their collection through Dec. 31.

“This even is a great opportunity to enjoy downtown Youngstown and to give back to those who need it most this holiday season,” said Michael Iberis, executive director of the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley is a member of Feeding America.

They provide food to those in need in the tri-county area through 160 programs provided by hunger-relief organizations, including church pantries, homeless shelters, soup kitchens, shelters for battered women and after-school programs.

“The research is clear–children who don’t have enough to eat are at higher risk for physical and developmental difficulties. We’re thankful for the opportunity to help,” said OH WOW! executive director Suzanne Barbati.

For more information, please visit the Second Harvest Food Bank’s website or call 330-792-5522.