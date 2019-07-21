‘Oh man, I made a mistake,’ driver recounts car dying during Kinsman flooding

One driver, Steven Texter, of Jamestown, Pennsylvania, got stuck on the roads in Kinsman during the storm

KINSMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – More than five inches of rain fell in a little under an hour Saturday in northern Trumbull County.

The short, intense storm caused flash flooding. Rescue workers called this the worst devastation Trumbull County has seen in more than 30 years.

One driver, Steven Texter, of Jamestown, Pennsylvania, got stuck on the roads in Kinsman during the storm. He told WYTV the storm didn’t look that bad.

“Coming through here it got so heavy. I said, ‘What’s going on?’ I went through this water and said, ‘Oh man, I made a mistake.'”

Texter went on to say his car was flooded.

“There’s a car in front of me — [that] truck came by, splashed my car, [the water] must have hit my battery and it just killed the car right there.”

A bridge in Kinsman collapsed during that storm. Over 30 homes were evacuated Sunday.

Motorists were also stranded on Route 11. The highway was shut down for several hours until flood waters went down.