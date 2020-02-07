Officials warn public against jury duty scam in Trumbull County

According to a police report, a woman from Cortland said she received three phone calls from the same number on Thursday

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Officials in Trumbull County are warning the public about a recurring jury duty scam that has affected some residents.

According to a report from the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, a woman from the Cortland area said she received three phone calls from the same number on Thursday.

She answered on the third call and a man told her that she was being fined $750 for not appearing for jury duty. The caller said if she did not pay the fines, the woman would go to jail.

The woman said she was instructed to go to the second floor of the Trumbull County Courthouse, call a provided number to let them know she was there and that person would then have deputies collect the money.

The woman said she thought the call was suspicious, so she reported it to the jury commissioner.

If anyone receives similar calls, officials say it is a recurring scam. According to the report, the number that called has an automated message saying that it’s the County Sheriff’s Department.

People who need more information about the scam can contact Detective Jolene Marcello at 330-675-4039.