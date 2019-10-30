Officials warn community about prepaid card scams this holiday season

In most cases, the victim will be contacted by phone, e-mail or social media

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – As the holiday season approaches, Warren police are warning the community to watch out for prepaid card scams.

Detective Michael Altiere said the department sees a rise in these types of scams during this time of year.

In most cases, the victim will be contacted by phone, e-mail or social media. The caller will come up with a story, convincing the victim to buy a prepaid card and send their information to the scammer.

Altiere said scammers do this because it is harder to track them down.

“There’s no legitimate business, company, government entity, government agency that’s going to call you up and ask you to pay them in prepaid cards,” he said.

Altiere said if you have a question about a possible scam, send Warren police a message through their Facebook page.

The page is not monitored around the clock, but someone will get back to you when they can.