POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – An old school in Poland may soon have new life.

Thursday morning, leaders from Poland Village and Poland Local toured Union Elementary. The building on Riverside Drive is 84 years old.

It sat mostly empty since last June but is costing nearly $30,000 a year in utilities.

A strategic plan drawn up last summer suggests building townhouses or luxury apartments there or designating the site as historic.

Thursday, the group said it would start taking proposals for the building before making a decision.