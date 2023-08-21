YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Changes could be coming to the Madison Avenue Expressway over the next few years.

A meeting was held Monday night in Youngstown’s 3rd Ward to discuss the project.

The Eastgate Regional Council of Governments says they will be looking for grant money from the U.S. Department of Transportation. If approved, they will get about $250,000 to conduct a feasibility study on the Madison Avenue Expressway.

They want to make it smaller and use the green space for a number of things.

Eastgate says the amount of traffic doesn’t match the need for an expressway.

“There are better ways to manage our infrastructure and assets and not have them act as a liability for the city,” said Justin Mondok with the Eastgate Regional Council of Governments.

Eastgate will find out if they are approved at the beginning of next year.

It would take one year for the study to be done.