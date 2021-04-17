Officials searching for elderly woman missing from Trumbull County

Betty Starr suffers from dementia, and law enforcement is concerned for her safety

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County E911 Center issued a missing adult alert statewide Saturday night.

Betty Starr, 85, has been missing since Saturday at 6:50 p.m. when she drove away from her residence on Randolph Street Northwest in Warren. She has since failed to return.

Starr suffers from dementia, and law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

She was driving a gold 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Ohio plate number DC69EA.

Call or dial 911 if you see the adult or the vehicle. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.