Officials say voting machines ready to handle Youngstown’s write-in candidates

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local elections directors say the presence of a large number of write-in candidates running for Mayor in Youngstown should not cause any problems getting votes counted Tuesday.

Mahoning County Board of Elections workers showed off their vote-counting machines Monday. It’s somewhat of a tradition before Election Day.

The display shows just how the equipment will operate. Even though there are five write-in candidates who have been certified to run in the mayor’s race, the computers and software will be able to sort everything out.

“With the new equipment, it’s easier to count the write-in votes. Usually, it delays about 20 minutes to a half-hour, so expect a pretty smooth night, even with the write-in campaign for mayor of Youngstown,” said Mahoning County Deputy Elections Director Tom McCabe.

In addition to the write-ins, the mayor’s race will feature three candidates with names on the ballot including incumbent Democrat Tito Brown, Republican Tracey Winbush and non-party candidate Richard Hill.