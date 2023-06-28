YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Justin Mondok shows off the live readings he can see of local air quality in the area as collected at monitoring sites in the Valley and posted by the U.S. EPA.

At one point, the index reached 255, far above the “Very Unhealthy” level. Experts with the EPA say they look for signs of small particulates that can be inhaled more deeply into the lungs.

“The data we are seeing in real-time is showing that the impacts are greater than we expected,” said Justin Mondok, director of planning and development for Eastgate Regional Council o Governments. “We have not seen anything like this since we’ve been measuring for that standard back 15 years or so.”

The culprit for this is wildfires that have been burning for nearly a month now on forest land in Canada. Normally, the U.S. EPA issues advisories for any time the air quality index climbs to about 100, which will impact people who suffer from asthma, COPD or other respiratory problems. But the levels we are seeing today will be unhealthy for people spending any amount of time outdoors. And the longer you are outside, especially performing strenuous activity, the impact could worse.

“You’ll feel some burning in your throat, some eye irritation. Maybe your nose and into sinuses as well,” Mondok said.

At this point, the smokey haze that’s settled over the Valley is expected to remain at least another day before starting to taper off.

“As we have some front moving that will have some wind that will carry this pollution out of the region,” Mondok said.

Those with breathing problems should stay indoors as much as possible.