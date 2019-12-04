Officials respond to taste, odor complaints from Meander Water customers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning Valley Sanitary District is responding to complaints from Meander Water customers.

In a Twitter post, water officials said they have been receiving calls from customers complaining about the taste and smell of the water.

Please understand this is an aesthetic issue and is not harmful or unsafe. We are aware and currently working on plant operations to correct this situation. Thank you for your patience and understanding.” Mahoning Valley Sanitary District

We have been receiving sporadic calls regarding taste and odor. Please understand this is an aesthetic issue and is not harmful or unsafe. We are aware and are currently working on plant operations to correct this situation. Thank you for your patience and understanding. — Mahoning Valley Sanitary Dist. (MVSD)/MeanderWater (@MeanderWater) December 4, 2019

According to the district’s website, Meander Water furnishes water to the two member cities of Youngstown and Niles, and to the Village of McDonald as an agent of the member cities. These entities then supply water to the surrounding metropolitan area including Girard, Canfield, Mineral Ridge, and the Village of Lordstown, Craig Beach as well as portions of ten townships in Trumbull and Mahoning County.

The population now served is estimated at 220,000.