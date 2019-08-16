Officials respond after steam roller falls into Mahoning River

The roller belonged to the company that was working on the bridge that crosses the Mahoning River

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – Members of the Newton Falls fire department responded to a call of a steam roller that fell into the Mahoning River on Friday.

According to officials, the steam roller stalled out on the driver when he was near the edge of the river.

The driver was able to get out before it fell in, but there was some damage caused to the roller.

“It looks like the battery had broken, something on the battery had broken and part of the motor had broken off. Other than that, it’s in working condition,” said Jared Svette from the Newton Falls fire department.

Firefighters said there was a small fuel leak, but they were able to keep it contained and worked to remove it.

