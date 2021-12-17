Officials overwhelmed by donations to Trumbull County domestic violence agency

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials at Trumbull County’s domestic violence agency say they’re overwhelmed by the number of donations they’ve received.

There’s a room full of donated toys and tables of coats inside Someplace Safe.

The agency also received a $1,000 donation from U.S. Safety Gear to put toward the purchase of new dryers.

Program Manager of Legal Advocacy and Visitation Services Christopher O’Rourke said there are a high number of children.

“To see churches individuals, families, organizations — we received a huge donation from the Warren Police Department — everybody’s coming together to help victims of domestic violence right now,” O’Rourke said.

The toys will be gifted to children staying at Someplace Safe and the Solace Center.

