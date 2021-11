BRACEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- An arson investigation is underway Monday morning after a suspicious fire overnight in Braceville Township.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. at a vacant home on the 1000 of Bailey Anderson Road.



Officials with the Braceville Fire Department say they have called in the State Fire Marshal’s office to investigate.



We are told that when firefighters arrived on scene the home was already destroyed.

