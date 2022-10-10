HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Howland Township Fire Department and the state fire marshal’s office are investigating a vacant house fire as arson.

It happened Sunday night around 10 p.m. on Harvey Avenue in the Bolindale area.

Fire Chief James Pantalone says when crews got there, the back of the house was on fire. There was also no power run to the home, which alerted crews.

A K-9 identified that some type of accelerant was present in the rental property.

The tenants had been there for several years but recently left.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-589-2728.