HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Officials are investigating a house fire in Hubbard that happened Saturday evening.

The house is in the 1800 block of Hubbard-Masury Rd. According to Hubbard Fire, the camper was in flames when they got there around 5 p.m.

The house also suffered some damage. Officials believe the house is abandoned and are investigating the cause.

Brookfield, Liberty and Shenango fire departments also responded.