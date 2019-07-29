Officials identify man killed in house fire in Berlin Township

Officials say the fire started in the kitchen of the home

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – Officials are investigating a fatal house fire that broke out in Berlin Township overnight on Sunday.

The Mahoning County Coroner identified that man as 54-year old Steven Smith.

They are waiting on an autopsy report to name the cause of death.

According to officials, the victim was found deceased on the floor inside the home. Fire crews arrived at the home on Leffingwell Road, near Bedell Road at 12:30 p.m.

The fire chief said it appeared to be a cooking fire.

Officials are still investigating the fire.