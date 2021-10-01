Officials find children and cats living in deplorable conditions at Niles home

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Animal Welfare League (AWL) was called to a house on Vienna Avenue in Niles Friday afternoon. They were investigating reported complaints from neighbors.

Agents said they found animal urine and feces in and outside of the home, noting that the odor was strong and the house was deplorable.

While on scene, they noticed children were living in the conditions as well so Niles police and Children Services were also called. The children are staying with another family member.

The agents were able to rescue 19 cats which now have a safe home at AWL.