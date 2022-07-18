LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — Liberty Township officials are excited about a new restaurant and the possibility of even more development on the township’s main corridor.

Heavy machinery, large pipes and preparations for a building foundation are sure signs of development at the corner of Belmont Avenue and Motor Inn Drive.

Township Trustee Arnold Clebone said it’ll soon be the site of the township’s newest restaurant, Chipotle.

“It’s quite a draw and with everything else there,” said Clebone.

A company spokesperson said Chipotle plans to open the location this winter.

Meanwhile, just down the road, McDonald’s is investing in its Belmont Avenue location. It’s currently closed for construction of a new building.

Although nothing has been finalized just yet, Alan Friedkin with the Burgan Friedkin Commercial Group said they’re currently working on something for the former Kmart property.

The more than 11-acre site is listed with a $1.25 million asking price.

Clebone believes new development in the area plus the potential for more will help drive people off the highway and into the township.

“It says people are realizing that Liberty is strategically located, people are confident, especially businesses confident that Liberty is a place to invest,” said Clebone.