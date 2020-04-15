Officials continue second day of investigation on Bristol Twp. property

On Wednesday, only one sheriff's deputy cruiser was parked in a driveway on Hyde Oakfield Road

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – The situation keeps developing in Bristol Township where investigators spent a second day searching a shooting suspect’s property.

It’s where Milton Kurtzman lived. He was arrested last week for a shooting, but he passed away in jail on Friday.

On Tuesday, dozens of law enforcement from the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, BCI and the FBI searched the property, which is almost 50 acres.

There were a lot of resources up there and we called on those resources and put them in use because we were acting on information that we had. I really can’t go beyond that,” said chief deputy Joe Dragovich.

Dragovich said more investigators plan on returning to that property again. They did not say what they expect to find there.