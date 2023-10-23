YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The official 2023 high school football playoff pairings have been released by the Ohio High School Athletic Association, with 28 local teams qualifying for the post season.

All playoff games will be Friday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

DIVISION II – REGION 5

#10 Austintown Fitch (6-3) at #7 John Hay (5-4)

#11 Warren Harding (4-6) at #6 Akron SVSM (5-5)

DIVISION III – REGION 9

#16 New Philadelphia (6-4) at #1 Ursuline (10-0)

#9 Canfield (6-3) at #8 Akron East (8-2)

DIVISION IV – REGION 13

#14 East Liverpool (6-4) at #3 Poland (9-1)

#13 Woodridge (5-5) at #4 West Branch (9-1)

#11 Girard (5-5) at #6 Struthers (7-3)

#10 Edgewood (6-4) at #7 Niles (6-4)

#9 Akron Buchtel (5-5) at #8 Cardinal Mooney (5-5)

#12 Beaver Local (6-4) at #5 Streetsboro (9-1)

DIVISION V – REGION 17

#15 Fairless (4-6) at #2 South Range (9-1)

#9 Sandy Valley (6-4) at #8 Lakeview (5-5)

#14 Liberty (5-5) at #3 Norwayne (9-1)

DIVISION VI – REGION 21

#13 Brookfield (5-5) at #4 United (9-1)

#10 Mineral Ridge (6-4) at #7 Jackson Milton (7-3)

#11 Crestview (5-5) at #6 Pymatuning Valley (7-3)

#14 LaBrae (5-5) at #3 Mogadore (7-2)

#16 Columbiana (5-5) at #1 Kirtland (9-1)

DIVISION VII – REGION 25