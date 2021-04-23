Officers targeting distracted drivers along new corridor of I-680

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The next time you drive Interstate 680, you may notice a change.



As of Friday, new signs are announcing the start of the “Distracted Driving Safety Corridor.”

When Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and local police established the first distracted driving corridor in Ohio along I-76/80, fatalities and crashes in that area were cut by 30 percent in 2018.

The new 11-mile corridor stretches along Interstate 680 from Lanterman Road in Austintown to US-224 in Boardman.

Officers kicked off the new effort Friday, saying even though traffic over the last year has been down, in part, because of the pandemic, they’re still seeing crashes and fatalities rising. They’re blaming a lot of that on distracted driving.

“Distracted driving causes too many problems. First, it creates a cognitive distraction that slows our reaction time and narrows our field of vision. Second, it takes our eyes off the road. Talking or texting on the phone can increase the odds of being in a crash up to 12 times,” said Gery Noirot, district deputy director of the Ohio Department of Transportation.



A major portion of the 11-mile corridor will be focusing on 680 as it runs through the city of Youngstown. Police say more officers will be enforcing traffic on I-680 and other roads, looking for distracted drivers and other violators.