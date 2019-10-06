Officers surround Youngstown home with guns drawn

Police were trying to arrest suspects they believed were involved in a shooting earlier on E. Auburndale Ave.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Officers with guns drawn surrounded a home in Youngstown during an investigation of a shooting Sunday.

Youngstown and Boardman officers were out in the area of E. Midlothian Boulevard near Erie Street. They were trying to arrest suspects that they believed were involved in a shooting earlier on E. Auburndale Avenue.

Our reporter on the scene saw police taking one man away in handcuffs.

A paramedic was also treating someone in a police cruiser.

A tow truck came to remove a black Ford Mustang from the area.

Further information on the investigation hasn’t been released yet.

