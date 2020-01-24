Man surrenders after hours-long standoff at Sebring home

Several officers and an ambulance went to E. Florida Avenue, between 14th and 15th streets

SEBRING, Ohio (WYTV) – Police spent a good portion of the day surrounding a house in Sebring, where they were trying to get a person out.

Several officers and an ambulance went to E. Florida Avenue, between 14th and 15th streets, just before noon on Friday.

A negotiator and SWAT team were also called out.

Just before 5 p.m., the person walked out of the house and was taken to the hospital for observation.

According to police, the person made threats to set the house on fire, but no gasoline was found inside.

A woman at the scene said she went to police because a family member refused to leave the house.