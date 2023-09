COOLSPRING TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Law enforcement is near the intersection of state routes 62 and 19 for a situation in Coolspring Township.

Police were trying to get a man to come out of a house near Triplewood Drive. The man has not responded, and they have been unable to reach him.

Officers on the scene have called for backup.

A portion of the road is blocked off in the area.

WKBN is at the scene, working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.