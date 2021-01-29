Officers investigating after Bristol bar broken into twice in one week

The first break-in was 10 days ago at the Hidden Hill on Hyde Oakfield Road

BRISTOL, Ohio (WYTV) – A Bristol bar has dealt with two break-ins in one week.

The first was 10 days ago at the Hidden Hill on Hyde Oakfield Road.

According to a police report, someone pulled the electric meter and took out a front window. An ATM was broken into and cash was missing from inside.

Five days later, another burglary was reported at the bar.

The electric meter was pulled once again, but this time the gaming machines were damaged. Security boxes and cash were also missing.

The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

