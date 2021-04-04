Officers investigate head-on crash that left 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Mesopotamia Twp.

Officials say both drivers were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash

MESOPOTAMIA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol Warren Post is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person in Mesopotamia Township Sunday afternoon.

It happened about 3:35 p.m. on State Route 87.

According to OSHP, Steven Drotar, 33 of North Bloomfield, was traveling eastbound on SR 87 when he failed to negotiate a curve and drove into the westbound lane of traffic.

Drotar struck another vehicle head-on.

That vehicle went off the north side of the roadway and struck a ditch.

Drotar was life-flighted to Cleveland University Hospital where he died due to his injuries, officials say.

The driver of the other vehicle, Gerald Rigg Jr., 50 of Bristolville, was transported to Geauga University Hospital where his condition was stabilized before he was life-flighted to Cleveland University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in Rigg’s car received minor injuries, according to officials, and they refused medical treatment at the scene.

Officials say both drivers were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Middlefield Fire Department, Mesopotamia Fire Department and the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the crash scene.

The crash remains under investigation.