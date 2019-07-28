Officers find car flipped over in Youngstown

Youngstown Police say an officer working for Mill Creek Park found the crash around 4:45 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police found a flipped car with no driver on Sunday morning.

It happened near the intersection of Glenwood and Fairview Avenues.

Youngstown Police say an officer working for Mill Creek Park found the crash around 4:45 a.m.

Officers say they believe the car was headed south on Glenwood and clipped the pole. This caused it to roll.

They say they don’t know who was driving the car. According to police, the car was not entered as stolen.

Ohio Edison will be in the area to fix the snapped utility pole.