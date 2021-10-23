Officers collecting unused prescriptions during Saturday’s National Drug Take Back Day

(WKBN) – Today is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, beginning at 10 a.m.

You can get rid of any unwanted, expired or unused medication safely.

These are some places you can drop them off, including the Boardman, Canfield, Liberty and Hubbard police departments.

In Columbiana County, you can take them to the county Drug Task Force, East Liverpool City Hospital or the SRMC Professional Services Building.

To find a full list of times and locations, visit the Take Back Day’s website.

Both Senators Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman applauded the efforts of the Drug Enforcement Agency’s sponsored event.

“This pandemic has made the addiction epidemic in our communities worse, and we cannot lose sight of that fact,” Portman said. “Most individuals who become addicted to opioids start by using prescription drugs, and that’s why safely disposing of unused prescription drugs is a critical tool in our efforts to stop opioid abuse. I urge all Ohioans to clean out their medicine cabinets and participate in this year’s Drug Take Back event.”