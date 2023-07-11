YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police body camera video shows the end of a lengthy chase between a trooper and a man from the East Side of Youngstown.

It started a little before 3 a.m. Tuesday when troopers say they spotted Richard Guzman driving at speeds over 90 miles per hour from Interstate 76 in Jackson Township through Austintown and then into Youngstown where Guzman stopped at his house on South Garland Avenue.

Guzman is now charged with OVI and traffic charges, including not having a license.