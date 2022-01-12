Officer injured in Trumbull County police chase

HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- A suspect is in the Trumbull County jail after a high speed chase Tuesday night.

Dispatchers say the suspect hit a Hartford Police cruiser before eventually flipping over at the intersection of Hayes Orangeville Road and Route 609 around 6:30 p.m.



Dispatchers say that the suspect ran into a backyard and resisted arrest before officers had to use a stun gun to subdue them.



Dispatchers say that an officer sustained minor hand injuries and had to be treated at the hospital.

Dispatchers have not confirmed the name of the suspect.

Hartford Police were also assisted by Brookfield and Vienna Police Departments.