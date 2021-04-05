Officer helps save woman’s life during bar shooting in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown police officer, who responded to a shooting at a bar in Youngstown over the weekend, is talking about what he saw that night and how he helped one of the victims.

Two gunshot victims survived the shooting Saturday at Utopia. One of those victims is a 21-year-old woman. Police have not released her name, but we learned that she sustained what is believed to be a gunshot wound to the femoral artery, which can be fatal.

First responders were able to get to the scene before the shooting stopped. Then, more officers continued to show up. Patrolman Joe Wess was working security at a bar downtown.

“Everything was just happening so fast,” he said. “I heard radio traffic of gunfire coming from Utopia bar. They put out a signal 12, which is all agencies, all units respond to it.”

Wess said when he got to Utopia there were police cars everywhere.

“I saw people running about. Cars leaving the parking lot, pretty chaotic,” he said.

That’s when someone told him a woman needed help.

“When I saw her, she had blood on her clothes. They were holding, I believe, her shirt to put pressure on the wound.,” Wess said. “I could tell from where the gunshot wound was, it was on her leg. The amount of blood, the coloring of the blood it more than likely stuck an artery, her femroal artery, and I knew that could be a fatal wound.”

Medical experts say a person with that kind of wound can bleed out in a matter of minutes.

“I took my tourniqet off my belt, put it around her leg as far as I could and twisted it to try to stop the bleeding. I think I did. I’m not sure entirely. Everything was moving so fast,” Wess said.

That woman and another victim were transported to the hospital that night. They are still there recovering in the hospital and are in stable conidition.

Wess said everyone worked together that night, and they are just thankful no one else was hurt. He is glad he could be there to someone when they really needed it.

During a press conference Monday afternoon, Police Lt. Ramon Cox said that the person who was killed in the shooting is a Youngstown man and he was performing at the E. Midlothian Blvd. club. Police say the man was shot deliberately.

