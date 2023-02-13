EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Although people were allowed back into their homes and businesses in East Palestine late last week, the pungent, sickening smells remained from the train derailment in town a week and a half ago.

Nicole Miller lives in town with her family and works in a law office on West Taggert Street near where the train wreck occurred.

“It made me light-headed almost instantly. I was here for about an hour. I went from light-headed; I got dizzy. I got a headache,” Miller said.

She immediately called a number set up by Norfolk Southern to have the air in the office tested.

Attorney James Wise said it was the quickest response they could get. A team with The Center for Toxicology and Environmental Health arrived Monday accompanied by a worker with the U.S. EPA to sweep the building from top to bottom.

The testing crew is one of eight contracted by the railroad to perform air quality tests on properties a mile or so from the crash site. Close to 500 property owners have requested testing.

Although the tests showed no health concerns at Miller’s office, she and her family put up friends who were forced to evacuate after the derailment.

“It was frightening that day for me, my kids, my husband, everybody here in town,” she said.

Wise is now involved in a class action lawsuit against the railroad, saying many worry now about the future impact.

“Some of those clients have decided to make appointments, maybe have bloodwork done, go to see their primary care physician,” Wise said.