EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — East Liverpool Police are warning drivers about an issue with street lights.

Some of you driving in southern Columbiana County Thursday night might have noticed some lights flickering.

A viewer sent in a video from West Eighth Street where you can see the lights flickering.

We called East Liverpool Police and they told us it’s happening on State Route 11 and Pennsylvania Avenue down to the Cloverleaf and at the meeting point of Route 7 and 39 near Patterson Field.

They don’t know what caused it but ODOT told them they are going to work on fixing it.

Police also ask to use caution when going through the area and not to take video of the lights.