ODOT to start big repair project on state routes in Youngstown

Set to begin this spring and summer, the work will impact thousands in our area

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio Department of Transportation will be resurfacing state routes in Youngstown. It will be a big project that will impact thousands of people across our area.

The work is all part of ODOT’s annual evaluation of state roads. It grades each road to figure out which needs to be repaired.

ODOT will fill potholes and cracks, while taking care of other needs where they are necessary on the following state routes:

-Arden Boulevard from the city limits to the intersection at Canfield Road

-Canfield Road between Arden Boulevard and Glenwood Avenue

-Fruit Street between Oak Street and Himrod Avenue

-Glenwood Avenue between Indianola Avenue and Midlothian Boulevard

-Indianola Avenue between Glenwood Avenue and Market Street

-Market Street between Indianola Avenue and Williamson Avenue

-Oak Street between Watt Street and the Lincoln Park Bridge

-W. Federal Street between West River Crossing and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

MAP: Downtown to east side

MAP: South side

Justin Chesnic, an ODOT representative, said the work should not interfere with normal traffic conditions and there shouldn’t be any road closures.

“What they’ll have is varied lane restrictions depending on if it is a two-lane road or a four-lane road. If it’s a two-lane road, they will use flaggers just to flag traffic through. If it is a four-lane road, they may reduce it down to one lane in each direction.”

The projects are set to begin this spring and summer, though exact dates haven’t been set yet.