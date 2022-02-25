BOARDMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation is looking at making changes at a high-crash intersection in Boardman.

The five-leg intersection at State Route 7/Market Street intersection with Shields Road is ranked 50th statewide for the ODOT Highway Safety Improvement Program due to high crash frequencies.

A study was done in the area and now ODOT officials have decided to set up a mock closure to evaluate traffic more closely and come up with a plan to make the intersection safer.

ODOT conducted a study of the intersection in 2020 to identify crash trends and examine potential solutions:

Option #1 would cul-de-sac Brookwood Road and create a standard four-leg intersection for Market Street, Shields Road and Indianola Road. Access will not be provided directly to the proposed cul-de-sac.

Option #2 (Not recommended) – Option #2 would re-route Brookwood Road north of Shields Road and Indianola Road to form a new intersection with Market Street and create a standard 4-leg intersection for Market Street, Shields Road and Indianola Road. This alternative was not selected as the recommended alternative because it would create an additional access point on Market Street that would not improve safety.

No Build Option (Not Recommended) – The no-build option would not make improvements to the intersection other than standard roadway maintenance.

A public meeting was held where residents and township officials discussed concerns. After that meeting, ODOT officials decided to take a closure look at the area and set up a temporary mock closure of Brookwood Road to assess traffic flows, operations and safety at the intersection.

Traffic flow and safety will also be assessed at adjacent streets in proximity to the project area throughout the duration of the temporary closure.

Traffic control devices will be set up at the mock-closure of Brookwood Road beginning in March 2022, weather permitting, and will last 90 days.

In June 2022, Brookwood Road will be reopened to traffic and all traffic control devices installed for the temporary closure will be removed.

The results of the mock closure will be used to come up with a permanent solution for the intersection.