YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – February has not been kind to Industrial Road on Youngstown’s west side.

This is the sixth time in the last couple of weeks that city street department crews have been filling potholes there.

Last week, we reported to you how bad the road had become — construction cones sitting in potholes as a warning to drivers.

Ray Marsch from the Ohio Department of Transportation said it’s the season for potholes.

“This time of year is prime pothole season, unfortunately,” he said.

Marsch says his crews were not able to do any patching on Friday, focusing instead on ice and snow removal.

“It’s not really snowing too hard, but you’re still getting those flurries coming throughout, you know, the Youngstown area. Our crews still have to remain out on the roadways,” he said.

Those in charge of local road crews say the freezing and thawing conditions the last several weeks, coupled with lots of rain, are to blame for the potholes and possibly even other problems.

This is the second water line break on Industrial Road in the last couple of weeks as well.

Marsch said they’re trying to fix things as quickly as they can.

“If we can get a break in the winter weather, we will get out and pothole patch,” he said.

That’s unfortunately a small consolation for motorists who’ve had to shell money out of their own pockets to fix tires, rims and other parts damaged after hitting potholes.