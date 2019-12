The closure is between SR 154 and SR 46

NEGLEY, Ohio (WYTV) — SR 170 is currently closed in Negley due to downed power lines, according to the ODOT Eastern Ohio District 11 Facebook Page.

The closure is between SR 154 and SR 46, in both directions, according to the ODOT mobile app, OHGO.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

As of 9 a.m., there was no estimated time of reopening.

Stay with 33 News for updates.