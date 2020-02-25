ODOT: Put your phone down and just drive

Three road crews were hit by drivers in Ohio this past week

(WYTV) – The Ohio Department of Transportation is asking drivers to be more careful after three road crews were hit this past week.

Two of the crashes happened just outside of Columbus and the other happened near Cincinnati.

Everyone involved is OK. ODOT said it could have been much worse.

ODOT is now reminding people to watch out for crews in work zones and to move over and slow down.

One of the biggest problems they see are people using their cell phones.

“People are looking at emails, text messages, they’re calling people, Snapchatting, they’re using social media,” said Lauren Borell, with ODOT. “That stuff can all wait until they’re stopped at their destination. Nothing on their phone is worth risking their life and somebody else’s out there, working.”

ODOT said equipment, vehicles or workers were hit 178 times last year and 200 times in 2018.