BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – ODOT’s project aimed at improving the intersections of Bedford Road and Broadway Avenue at U.S. 62 in Masury has entered the construction phase.

The crossover at Broadway Avenue has already been blocked off. And a week from today, Bedford Road at Elm Street and Broadway Avenue will be closed through late August.

ODOT is installing a restricted crossing U-turn, or RCUT, on U.S. 62 at the Bedford Road intersection and a right in/right out at the Broadway Avenue intersection.

District 4 Spokesman Ray Marsch says the $1.9 million project is set up to potentially save lives.

“It is all safety related. We are seeing those crashes in our safety study. Between 2014 and 2018 there were 16 crashes at Bedford Road and 62, one of them being a fatality in 2018. Then, there were 13 crashes at 62 and Broadway,” Marsch said.

The project is expected to be completed by late October.