ODOT previews summer construction projects around Mahoning Valley

By far, the biggest project is more resurfacing along Route 224 in Boardman

(WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation will be busy this summer. Almost $2 billion will be spent on 956 projects across the state.

There was a 15% drop in traffic last year, but we all know that won’t last, and the state is ready to stay on schedule making improvements.

You’ll see plenty of orange barrels during construction season.

Each local county will have 14 projects, with the costs ranging from $22 million to $42 million.

About $21.7 million will be spent for Columbiana County, $42.4 million for Mahoning County, $29 million for Trumbull County and $1.92 billion total for the state of Ohio.

By far, the biggest project is more resurfacing along Route 224. The west end of the project was done last year and east end work begins in May.

“Starting by Boardman Park moving toward 680, so that’s the final stretch of that project,” said Ray Marsch, ODOT public information officer.

It’s $9.3 million in spending.

More resurfacing will also take place along Route 7 in Boardman and Youngstown. Even resurfacing along Route 170 in Poland and Springfield Township.

You’ll also see more bridge repairs along Interstate 680. Those started in June 2018. Now, they will be completed in July.

“We’ve done over 12 bridges all along 680, so that project has been coming along,” Marsch said.

Columbiana County has two slide repairs among its work. Plus, a $6 million project fixing State Route 7 near Wellsville and nearly $4 million on County Road 430.

If you cross the Trumbull County line, one common theme reemerged.

“Just a lot of resurfacing projects in Trumbull County as well,” Marsch said.

A pair of $5 million projects include resurfacing Route 11 from State Route 5 to the Ashtabula County line and repaving Route 82 through Brookfield, Hubbard and Vienna.

The state is repaving 4,596 miles of pavement, using more money from a higher gas tax that started in 2019.

There were over 4,500 work zone crashes last year. Ohio law requires drivers to move over for any roadside vehicles with flashing lights.

“You put down your distractions and you really focus on what’s going on. Please move over, slow down, pay attention. Give our crews plenty of room to work, obviously,” Marsch said.

ODOT says 96 cents of every dollar invested will go to improve existing roads and bridges.