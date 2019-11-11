ODOT prepares for the second snow event of the season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Another round of snow is anticipated for Monday evening and road crews in the area are preparing for it.

Monday afternoon, ODOT salt domes were empty since crews were not expected to report until the region’s second snow event of the season gets closer.

“You know, we’re gonna wait out this rain here, but once that rain stops, you know our folks, we’re gonna be out salting and plowing the roads, getting them all treated,” said ODOT spokesman Ray Marsch.

Last week’s dusting of snow Friday morning left an icy mess on local roads along with dozens of accidents.

Officials with ODOT said they were never able to pretreat roads then because of the wet conditions ahead of the snowfall. With a similar rain-to-snow change expected Monday night, there may not be much crews can do in advance.

“If there’s anytime where it stops raining and, you know, it’s gonna be dry out, we will take that opportunity and salt and brine the roads. Get a little pretreat in,” Marsch said.

Once the snow begins, ODOT will have close to three dozen trucks covering roads in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties. Crews are expected to work through the night looking to have the roads passable in time for Tuesday’s morning rush.