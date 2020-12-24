ODOT prepares for Christmas snowfall, cautions last-minute shoppers

If you are heading out for some last-minute Christmas shopping, you'll want to give yourself a little bit of extra time

(WYTV) – There could be a white Christmas Friday as snow could start falling sometime Thursday night.

Traffic is typical for the holiday season and so is snow.

Ohio Department of Transportation crews are gearing up for what they could see for the holidays.

“Once that snow comes down, they will just remain on the clock all throughout this holiday weekend here, all through Christmas and they will just remain out on the roads and continue to treat as needed,” said Ray Marsch of ODOT.

There will be about 40 crews between Mahoning and Trumbull Counties, but crews can’t pre-treat the roads because of the rain coming in before the snow.

And remember, when the plows are out, give them space.

“Don’t tailgate our plows. Don’t get extremely close. If you’re on a four lane road and you need to get around them, do so safely,” Marsch said.

ODOT will also be keeping tack of the pavement temperatures. If it drops below 20 degrees, they’ll switch the material they use, moving to calcium chloride.

“Salt and salt brine just loses it’s effectiveness. It’s not able to melt the snow on the roads itself,” Marsch said.

“We’ve got a great location, right in the middle of town, 224 and Market Street. It’s a very busy intersection, but we just want to remind people to be safe. Be a little more patient. You will see traffic,” said Brian Gabbert, general manager of the Southern Park Mall.

Gabbert says he’s seen a lot of shoppers in these last few days, but overall, people have spread out their shopping.

“I think this has been a year that we’ve seen a number of people starting their shopping earlier this year,” Gabbert said.

The mall will be open Thursday until 5 p.m., and Santa Claus will also be there.

“[Santa] will still make it home. He’s leaving here at five tomorrow. He assured us that gives him plenty of time,” Gabbert said.

The mall just asks that you register online to meet Santa ahead of time.