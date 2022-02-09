ODOT plans to resurface part of Market Street

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Ever notice the way your car shakes as you drive down Market Street in Youngstown?

The Ohio Department of Transportation has a scheduled project that will start this summer to resurface Market Street between Midlothian Blvd. and Indianola Avenue.

The project is expected to cost $1.3 million and ODOT believes this will give drivers a smooth road to travel on.

The project is funded through tax dollars.

“You’ll be seeing that resurfacing coming through and giving those who travel market street a smooth ride for, you know, for a few years to come here,” said Ray Marsch, spokesperson for ODOT.

ODOT will provide updates once closer to the start date. They’re expecting to close a few lanes when the project starts.