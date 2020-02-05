ODOT plans resurfacing along several-mile stretch of US-224

Bids for the approximately $10-million project is expected in March or April

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A several-mile stretch of US-224, from State Route 11 to Interstate 680, will be resurfaced.

Bids for the approximately $10-million project is expected in March or April. Once the work is awarded to contractors, work is expected to start about six to eight weeks later, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

ODOT also has a project planned to put in an upgraded lighting system along I-680 northbound at the Midlothian exit. That is expected to be awarded to contractors in March or April.