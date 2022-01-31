ODOT planning for mid-week winter storm

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation is planning ahead for a mid-week storm.

Ice and flooding rains across the state are the main concerns, ODOT officials said.

They are asking motorists to plan for hazardous travel on Wednesday and Thursday. Crews will be out pretreating before the storm and during, but travel is going to be tough during and immediately after the system passes through, they warned.

Storm Team 27 meteorologists are calling for a cold front to pass over the Valley that will bring a variety of winter precipitation.

The Valley will start with rain on Wednesday. At this point it’s looking like it will transition to a wintry mix on Thursday. Thursday night will transition to snow which will stick around until Friday.