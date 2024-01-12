(WKBN) – Both the Ohio and Pennsylvania Departments of Transportation are issuing travel restrictions ahead of the windy and snowy conditions in the forecast for parts of the Northwest Region starting Friday.

ODOT says the Ohio Turnpike’s travel restriction is across the entire 241-mile toll road for all high-profile vehicles from 12 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, to 6 p.m. Jan. 13.

High-profile vehicles are those whose height exceeds seven feet six inches.

The ban includes the following types of vehicles from traveling on the Ohio Turnpike until the travel restriction expires or is canceled:

All high-profile tow-behind trailers, campers, boats, and enclosed trailers. (Fifth wheel trailers are excluded.);

Commercial trucks towing an empty single 53-foot trailer;

All mobile homes, office trailers and livestock trailers;

All long combination vehicles (LCV) that include long double-trailer combinations exceeding 90-feet in length. (Enclosed trailers only, including Conestoga type trailers); and

All LCV triple-trailer combinations.

The following vehicles are allowed to travel on the Ohio Turnpike:

Self-propelled motor homes;

Low-profile trailers;

Fold-down camper trailers;

Pickup trucks with slide-on camper units;

Vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks;

Commercial trucks towing single flatbed or box-type trailers;

Commercial trucks towing a single 53-foot trailer with cargo/loaded;

Commercial trucks towing a car hauler trailer;

Commercial trucks towing flatbed double-trailer combinations more than 90 feet;

Commercial trucks towing any double-trailer combinations less than 90 feet;

two-axle buses less than 40 feet; and

Buses with three or more axles less than 45 feet.

The travel restriction on the Ohio Turnpike will be continually evaluated throughout the weather event.

According to PennDOT’s website, Tier 2 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan will be implemented for the entire length of Interstate 86 and Interstate 90 in Erie County starting at 4 p.m. on Friday. That start time could be changed based on weather conditions.

Under PennDOT’s Tier 2 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers.

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers.

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers.

Tractors towing loaded tandem trailers unless there are chains or another approved Alternate Traction Devices (ADTs).

Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV.

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers.

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes.

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches regardless of the availability of trains or ATDs.

Motorcycles.

PennDOT says it will remove the travel restrictions when conditions improve. It offers this advice if motorists must travel and encounter snow squalls or blowing or drifting snow: