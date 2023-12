NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN received reports about a bridge with possible damages.

The US-422 bridge over Mosquito Creek in Niles gets a lot of traffic, so the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) went out to inspect it after WKBN brought the crack to its attention.

ODOT officials say the physical bridge isn’t damaged. The crack is in the sidewalk and curb area, so ODOT says they’ll patch up the sidewalk and curb this week.

Kristen Hephner contributed to this report.