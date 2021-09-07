ODOT looking to hire seasonal workers for this winter

(WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation is ready to hire some winter workers.

ODOT wants to hire 30 people between Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

It needs highway technicians who sit in the seats behind the plows and radio operators who take calls and help direct them to where the snow is impacting the roads.

ODOT pays up to 1,000 hours for the season, which runs from late November through early April.

“It’s a great way to get a feel on is ODOT right for me, is ODOT right for you. You get the feel of the company and historically, ODOT does hire seasonals. So nothing is guaranteed but it’s a great opportunity to see if I want to make a career out of this,” said ODOT information officer Ray Marsch.

To be considered for the jobs, you must apply online. Go to career.ohio.gov and look for seasonal positions in District 4.