ODOT hiring workers as winter approaches

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- There’s no snow in the forecast yet, but ODOT says it’s ready to hit the road whenever it comes.

Friday was the department’s annual winter readiness event in Canfield. The crew was doing inspections on all its equipment, from the plows to the salt spinners.



And they need to be prepared.



Last year, ODOT drove over 316,000 miles around Mahoning and Trumbull counties. That’s 13 trips around the Earth!



This year with the worker shortage they need more help.

“These seasonals are able to come in and assist with the efforts and give these full time employees a break. People need to sleep, you know, if you’re on a 12-hour shift. You can be awake for 24 hours, right,” said Ray Marsch of ODOT

Pay for the seasonal workers starts at just over $18 an hour.



A reminder when you see a plow this winter, move over. Last year, 46 snowplows statewide were hit out on the road.