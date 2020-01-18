ODOT gives insight to the daily routes of plow truck drivers

ODOT's Ray Marsch talks about preparing the roads for this wintry weather

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – On Saturday, First News met up with a member of ODOT who got to be in the passenger seat of a plow truck.

Drivers work in 12 hour shifts and ODOT’s Ray Marsch was there to ride along.

The route started at midnight in Trumbull County, including Routes 88 and 46.

Streaming through Facebook live, people got a live look at conditions. This also gave a look into the daily route of plow truck drivers.

“Yeah, you know, we just stay on those 12 hour shifts. We have the guys out salting the roads, making sure the roads don’t freeze, and you know, we’re out, these guys don’t take breaks,” said Marsch.

He says the roads were pre-treated yesterday, but crews will continue working to keep roads clear during this wintry weather.